“Fort Worth shooting” today : One Dead and Three Injured in Shooting at Strip Club Near Fort Worth

One dead and three injured after shooting at strip club near Fort Worth

A man was killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a strip club in Tarrant County, Texas. The incident occurred at Temptations Cabaret in the early hours of Sunday morning, after a man was ejected from the club following a fight. Upon leaving, he fired his gun at others in the parking lot, injuring three, before being shot himself by armed security. The club has faced previous incidents of criminal activity, with calls for closure from Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez.

News Source : Sarah Bahari

