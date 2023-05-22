“Fort Worth shooting” today : Police Report One Juvenile Dead and Another Injured in Fort Worth Apartment Complex Shooting

Police report one juvenile dead and another injured after shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex today 2023.
Three suspects are believed to have been involved in a shooting, according to police. No further details were provided in the brief news article published by wfaa.com. The article was published and updated on May 21, 2023.
News Source : wfaa.com
- Fort Worth shooting
- Juvenile killed in shooting
- Apartment complex shooting
- Police investigate shooting
- Gun violence in Fort Worth