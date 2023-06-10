Fort Worth Water Grieves the Loss of Barbara Bagwell: Obituary

Barbara Bagwell Obituary: Fort Worth Water Mourns

The Fort Worth Water Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, Barbara Bagwell. She passed away on August 10, 2021, at the age of 63.

Barbara was a dedicated employee of the Fort Worth Water Department for over 20 years. She was known for her tireless work ethic and her commitment to ensuring that the people of Fort Worth had clean and safe drinking water. Barbara was beloved by her colleagues and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her work at the Water Department, Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, two children, and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Barbara’s honor on August 15, 2021, at the Fort Worth Water Department headquarters. The service will be open to all who wish to pay their respects to this remarkable woman.

Barbara Bagwell’s legacy will live on through the work she did at the Fort Worth Water Department and the impact she had on the community. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

