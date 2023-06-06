Fortune 500: Top 10 Companies in Fortune 500 List Revealed by These Brands

Fortune 500 Rankings for 2022 Released

Fortune has recently released its annual Fortune 500 rankings, which is now in its 69th version. This is a list of the largest corporations in the United States based on revenue for the current fiscal year. To be included in the rankings, a company must have brought in $7.2 billion. This amount is a 13% jump from last year.

Record Number of Women CEOs on the List

One notable result in this year’s rankings is the record number of women CEOs on the list. There are now 52 companies on the list that have women CEOs, which is a significant increase from last year’s 44. This is a positive development for gender diversity and inclusion in the corporate world.

Fortune 500 Top 10 Contenders

Here are the top 10 contenders that made Fortune’s top 10:

Walmart Amazon ExxonMobil Apple UnitedHealth Group CVS Health Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet McKesson Chevron

Conclusion

The Fortune 500 rankings are an important benchmark for the largest corporations in the United States. The fact that there are now a record number of women CEOs on the list shows that progress is being made towards greater gender diversity and inclusion in the corporate world. It will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve over the coming years.

Fortune 500 companies Top 10 companies in Fortune 500 Corporate giants Business success stories Major corporations in USA