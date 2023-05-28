Fortune-making.: This Is How She Built A Fortune That Nearly Matches Her Husband’s

Deborra-Lee Furness: The Talented Actress and Wife of Hugh Jackman

While Hugh Jackman is a household name in the entertainment industry, not many people know much about his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. She is an accomplished actress and producer with several credits to her name, but her relationship with Jackman often overshadows her own success. In this article, we take a closer look at Furness and her journey to success.

The Early Years

Born in Annandale, Australia, on November 30, 1955, Furness began her acting career in the 1980s. She appeared in several Australian television shows and films, including the 1988 film Shame and the 1991 film Waiting. However, it was her role in the 1995 Australian TV series Correlli that brought her to the attention of Hugh Jackman.

Meeting Hugh Jackman

Jackman and Furness met on the set of Correlli, where they played love interests. At the time, Furness was already a big star in Australia, while Jackman was still relatively unknown. They became close friends, and Jackman soon developed a crush on his leading lady.

In an interview with People, Jackman recalled the moment he realized he was in love with Furness. “Deb and I were already best friends, and I realized, I’ve got a crush on my leading lady. This is the thing you do not do. It’s unprofessional and embarrassing.”

Fortunately, Furness felt the same way, and the couple began dating. They got married less than a year later, on April 11, 1996.

Success as an Actress and Producer

Despite being overshadowed by her husband’s success, Furness has had a successful acting career in her own right. In addition to her work in Australian television and film, she has also lent her voice to the 2010 animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.

Furness is also a producer and has worked on several films, including the 2016 drama The Last Impresario. She has also produced several documentaries, including 2005’s The Dingo’s Got My Baby: The Lindy Chamberlain Story.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Furness’s estimated wealth is $50 million, although some of this wealth is attributed to her husband. In contrast, Jackman’s net worth is estimated at $180 million.

A Lasting Marriage

Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, Jackman and Furness have managed to make their marriage work. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman spoke about his happiness since meeting Furness. “She was very beautiful. She was unbelievably fun — this energy, this spirit — irrepressible. And she had a confidence in herself. I had a massive crush on her instantly.”

The couple has been married for 27 years and has two children, Oscar and Ava. They have been vocal about the importance of keeping their children grounded and grateful, despite their apparent advantages. “My kids have so many advantages,” Jackman told People. “And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others.”

In Conclusion

Deborra-Lee Furness is much more than just the wife of a celebrity. She is a talented actress and producer who has worked hard to achieve success in her own right. Her marriage to Hugh Jackman has endured for over two decades, and the couple has managed to keep their relationship strong despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye.

