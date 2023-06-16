“Foster abuse case leaves one child dead in Chilliwack court; accused cannot be named”

Chilliwack foster abuse case : Chilliwack foster abuse case: Horrific details emerge in court, accused plead guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault of Indigenous children

The court in Chilliwack, B.C. is hearing disturbing details in a foster abuse case that resulted in the death of one child victim. The foster parents, who cannot be named in order to protect the victims’ identities, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. The abuse, which involved weapons, restraints, and severe suffering, was deliberate and captured on video surveillance. The children, aged 11 and 8, were subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse, including being locked in a closet, having food restricted, and being forced to eat feces and dog food. The 11-year-old victim died from injuries sustained after being dragged around, having his head slammed into the ground, and being kicked. The prosecution is recommending a 10-year sentence for manslaughter and six years for aggravated assault to be served concurrently.

