Founder of Curved Air and filmmaker Francis Monkman passes away at the age of 73.

Curved Air founder and film composer Francis Monkman dies at 73

Francis Monkman, the founder of Curved Air and renowned film composer, has passed away at the age of 73.

Early Life and Career

Monkman was born in Hampstead, London in 1949. He began playing the piano at a young age and went on to study music at the Royal Academy of Music. In the late 1960s, he formed the progressive rock band Curved Air, which gained popularity in the UK and abroad.

Curved Air

Curved Air was known for their experimental sound, combining elements of rock, jazz, and classical music. Their debut album, Air Conditioning, was released in 1970 and became a critical and commercial success. The band went on to release several more albums before disbanding in 1976.

Film and Television Composing

After Curved Air disbanded, Monkman focused on composing music for film and television. He quickly gained a reputation as a talented and versatile composer, working on a wide range of projects including The Long Good Friday, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and The Empire Strikes Back.

Legacy

Monkman’s contributions to music, both as a member of Curved Air and as a composer for film and television, have had a lasting impact. His innovative style and willingness to experiment helped shape the landscape of progressive rock and film music.

Many musicians and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Monkman. Former Curved Air bandmate Sonja Kristina wrote on Twitter, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Francis Monkman, founder member of Curved Air and a musical genius who will be missed.” Composer and conductor Charles Hazlewood also tweeted, “RIP Francis Monkman – one of the great British composers of the 20th century.”

Conclusion

Francis Monkman’s death is a loss to the music and film communities. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and composers. Rest in peace, Francis.

Francis Monkman obituary Curved Air music history Francis Monkman film scores Remembering Francis Monkman Francis Monkman legacy in music and film