“Founder of Din Tai Fung dies at 96”

Yang Bing-Yi, the founder of the popular restaurant chain, Din Tai Fung, passed away at the age of 96. The news of his death brought about an outpouring of condolences and tributes from people around the world who had been touched by his legacy.

Mr. Yang was born in Taiwan in 1927 during a time of great upheaval and uncertainty. Despite the many challenges he faced, he remained determined and worked tirelessly to achieve his goals. He was a self-made businessman who built an empire from scratch, starting with just a small shop selling steamed buns in Taipei.

Over the years, Yang Bing-Yi continued to innovate and expand his enterprise, launching new locations across Asia and beyond. Today, Din Tai Fung is widely regarded as one of the world’s most successful and beloved restaurant chains, with a legion of loyal fans who flock to its outlets for its signature dumplings, noodles, and other traditional Chinese dishes.

Beyond his accomplishments in the culinary world, Yang Bing-Yi was also a role model and inspiration to many. He embodied the spirit of hard work, perseverance, and entrepreneurship, and his life story serves as a reminder of the power of determination and the importance of pursuing one’s passions.

As news of his passing spread, many people took to social media to express their condolences and share stories of how he had impacted their lives. From chefs and food writers to everyday people who had enjoyed his creations, the outpouring of love and appreciation was a testament to the lasting impact he had made.

In a world where success is often measured in dollars and cents, Yang Bing-Yi’s legacy stands as a reminder that there is more to life than material wealth. His passion for food, his commitment to excellence, and his dedication to his craft serve as an example to us all, inspiring us to pursue our own dreams with the same level of determination and grit.

Obituary: Yang Bing-Yi, who has died at 96, founded the Din Tai Fung restaurant chain https://t.co/hVg5LK74ao — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 1, 2023

