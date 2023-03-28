Founder of Din Tai Fung dies at 96.

At 96 years old, Bing-Yi Yang, the creator of the renowned restaurant franchise Din Tai Fung, responsible for introducing xiao long bao dumplings to a global audience, has passed away.

Bing-Yi Yang, the renowned founder of Din Tai Fung, a chain of restaurants that has revolutionized the world of dim sum and helped popularize xiao long bao dumplings, passed away at the age of 96. His demise is a significant loss to the food industry, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Yang’s entrepreneurial journey began in Taiwan in the 1950s when he started selling cooking oil. He later expanded his business by opening a small shop selling steamed dumplings, and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, Din Tai Fung operates in over 11 different countries, including the United States, South Korea, and China, among others. The restaurant chain has garnered a reputation for providing high-quality steamed dumplings that are made with precision and attention to detail.

Yang’s vision was to offer diners an unforgettable culinary experience that they would cherish for years. He believed that to achieve this, he had to perfect every aspect of the dining experience. From the way the food was cooked and served to the ambiance of the restaurant, nothing was left to chance. Every detail was carefully crafted to ensure that the diner enjoys an elevated experience that goes beyond just eating food.

The xiao long bao dumplings, which have become a signature dish of Din Tai Fung, are a testament to Yang’s commitment to excellence. These dumplings are made with a delicate skin that holds a flavorful broth and succulent meat filling. They are served piping hot, and the broth bursts in your mouth, leaving an explosion of flavors that tantalizes your taste buds.

Yang’s contributions to the culinary world will be remembered for years to come. He has left behind a legacy that has revolutionized the way we think about dumplings and the dining experience as a whole. His passion, dedication, and commitment to his craft should serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to make a mark in the food industry.

In conclusion, the passing of Bing-Yi Yang is a significant loss to the food industry, but his contributions will be remembered for years to come. His vision, passion, and dedication have left an indelible mark in the culinary world, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Source : @latimes



Bing-Yi Yang, the founder of restaurant chain Din Tai Fung, which helped popularize xiao long bao dumplings around the world, has died at the age of 96. https://t.co/Jl4vITSVwx— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 28, 2023

Bing-Yi Yang, the founder of restaurant chain Din Tai Fung, which helped popularize xiao long bao dumplings around the world, has died at the age of 96. https://t.co/Jl4vITSVwx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 28, 2023