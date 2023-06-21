Founder of McCabe Ambulance in Bayonne, NJ, Mickey McCabe passes away

Mickey McCabe, Founder of McCabe Ambulance in Bayonne, NJ, Passes Away

Mickey McCabe, the esteemed founder of McCabe Ambulance in Bayonne, NJ, has passed away. He dedicated his life to serving his community and helping others through his ambulance service.

McCabe was an integral member of the Bayonne community, and his passing has left many feeling a deep sense of loss. He was known for his unwavering dedication to providing quality care to those in need, and his legacy will continue to live on through the work of his ambulance company.

The loss of Mickey McCabe is a significant one, and his contributions to the field of emergency medical services will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

