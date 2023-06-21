Founder of McCabe Ambulance, McCabe Bayonne, passes away in Bayonne, NJ

McCabe Bayonne, Founder of McCabe Ambulance, Passes Away

McCabe Bayonne, a beloved member of the Bayonne community and founder of McCabe Ambulance, has passed away. He was a respected and admired figure in the community, known for his dedication to providing quality ambulance services to those in need.

Bayonne founded McCabe Ambulance in the early 1970s and quickly grew the business into a trusted and reliable provider of emergency medical services. His commitment to serving the community earned him numerous accolades and awards over the years.

Bayonne was also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Bayonne community.

The cause of Bayonne’s death has not been disclosed. However, his legacy and contributions to the community will live on through McCabe Ambulance, which continues to serve the Bayonne area to this day.

