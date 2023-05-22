Founder of Personal Best Physical Therapy, Chris Titcomb, Passes Away: Obituary from Rehoboth, MA

Remembering Chris Titcomb: Founder of Personal Best Physical Therapy

Chris Titcomb, the founder of Personal Best Physical Therapy in Rehoboth, MA, passed away on September 28, 2021. He was 65 years old.

Early Life and Education

Titcomb was born on December 28, 1955, in Taunton, MA. He grew up in Rehoboth and graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in 1974. He went on to attend Springfield College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy in 1978.

Career

After graduating from Springfield College, Titcomb worked at several physical therapy clinics in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In 1988, he founded Personal Best Physical Therapy in Rehoboth, where he worked for over 30 years. He was passionate about helping his patients recover from injuries and improve their quality of life.

Personal Life

Titcomb was married to his wife, Janice, for 38 years. Together, they had two children, Sarah and Matthew. He was also a proud grandfather to his two grandchildren, Ava and Jackson.

Outside of work, Titcomb enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved golfing, fishing, and traveling. He was an active member of the Rehoboth community and volunteered his time with local organizations.

Legacy

Titcomb will be remembered as a dedicated and compassionate physical therapist who made a difference in the lives of his patients. He was beloved by his colleagues and clients alike, and his legacy will live on through his work at Personal Best Physical Therapy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Chris Titcomb.

Final Thoughts

Chris Titcomb was a kind and caring individual who touched the lives of many through his work as a physical therapist. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

