Founding member of Lighthouse School, Dan Bouquillon from Northampton, passes away; reason for demise unknown.

Northampton Mourns the Loss of Dan Bouquillon, Founding Member of Lighthouse School

The Northampton community is saddened by the passing of Dan Bouquillon, who was a founding member of the Lighthouse School. Bouquillon was known for his dedication and commitment to the school’s mission of providing special education services to students with complex learning disabilities.

Unfortunately, Bouquillon’s life was cut short due to an unknown cause of death. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and worked alongside him at the Lighthouse School.

Bouquillon’s legacy will live on through the countless students whose lives he touched and the staff members who were inspired by his leadership and passion. He will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those with disabilities.

