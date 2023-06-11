Prashant Tomar – Suspect in ATM Fraud Case : Four arrested for ATM fraud in Gautam Buddha Nagar: Prashant Tomar among suspects

Four men were arrested by Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Saturday for allegedly tampering with ATM machines using glue and cheating bank customers who came to withdraw money. The accused, identified as Prashant Tomar, Aditya Shakya, Pawan and Gaurav Yadav, were apprehended from the Panchsheel Underpass in a joint operation by the Expressway Police and Zonal Surveillance Team. According to Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the gang targeted unguarded ATM machines. They applied glue to the card readers and pasted a fake helpline number in the kiosk. When a customer’s card got stuck in the machine, one of the gang members posing as a bank employee approached them to help. They then asked the customer to try again by entering the PIN and secretly noted it down. The accused took out the customer’s ATM card from the machine and went to another ATM to withdraw money by entering the PIN. The police have recovered fake ID cards from different banks, ATM cards, cash, knives, Feviquick, fake helpline number slips, two mobile phones, a Scooty and a motorcycle, which was allegedly used in the crime. A case has been registered at the Expressway Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (theft), 420 (Cheating), 427 (Mischief causing damage), and 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc).

News Source : The Indian Express

