“Four banks shortlisted for Kenya’s Eurobond issuance, Citigroup and JP Morgan among them – Business Daily”

Kenya Eurobond: Four banks shortlisted for Kenya's new Eurobond issuance

Four banks, namely Citigroup, JP Morgan, Standard Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, have been shortlisted as potential lead arrangers for Kenya’s upcoming Eurobond issuance between July and June 2024. The government aims to ease the pressure of settling the $2.0 billion (Sh277.6 billion) Eurobond due next year. According to sources, the lead arranger selection process commenced in April, and Citigroup and JP Morgan served as joint-lead managers for Kenya’s previous Eurobond issuance. The government planned to issue another Eurobond this year but postponed the plan due to unfavorable global financial conditions. The Treasury has earmarked Sh241.8 billion for the maturing Eurobond’s redemption, accounting for 50.8 percent of the total external debt redemptions for the next financial year.

News Source: JULIANS AMBOKO

