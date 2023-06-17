“Four bodies found in Hounslow flat, including 11-year-old girl and man and woman in their 30s”

Posted on June 17, 2023

A flat in Hounslow, west London, was the site where the bodies of four individuals, a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy were discovered.

News Source : BBC News

