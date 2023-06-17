Four bodies found in Hounslow home, including children

bedfont hounslow murder case : Four people found dead in Hounslow, including children

At approximately 3pm on Friday, Metropolitan Police were summoned to a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, due to concerns about the occupants. The officers entered the residence and discovered the remains of four individuals, believed to be a man and woman in their thirties, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, all related. As of now, the investigation is in its early stages, and the police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. On Saturday morning, only one police officer stood outside the property with his arms folded. A neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed shock and confusion over the occurrence. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, the local policing commander in west London, assured the public that specialized officers are working to uncover the truth behind the tragedy. Additionally, he urged people to refrain from speculating or naming the victims on social media. Over the weekend, more officers will be present in the area, and anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to speak with them.

News Source : PA News Agency

