Four charged in death of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero found with trauma and gunshot wound in hospital parking lot.

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero : 4 charged in death of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, found with trauma and gunshot in hospital parking lot

Four individuals have been charged in connection to the death of a 33-year-old woman from Alexandria who was found with upper body trauma and a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a hospital last month. Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was discovered on April 13th in her vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that two men had parked Guerrero’s car, left the area, and were later picked up by an SUV. David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, were identified through an anonymous tip as the individuals who left Guerrero in the parking lot, while Eric Rubio, 35, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, were the ones who picked them up. All four individuals have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Guerrero’s death, which they believe occurred at a residence on Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

