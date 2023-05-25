Four charged with concealing body of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero in Fairfax County

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero : Four charged in concealment of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero’s body after fatal shooting in Virginia hospital parking lot

Four individuals have been charged with felony concealment of a body in connection with the death of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, who was found fatally shot in a vehicle in the Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot in April. The individuals charged are David Littlefield, Eric Thompson, Eric Rubio, and Yuris Pineda Gallegos. Littlefield, Thompson, and Rubio are from Alexandria, Virginia, while Gallegos is from Maryland. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Littlefield and Thompson driving Ochoa Guerrero’s vehicle to the hospital parking lot, with Rubio and Gallegos picking them up in an SUV. Police believe Ochoa Guerrero’s death occurred at a home on Fairhaven Avenue and are investigating the events leading up to it as a murder case. Two of the individuals charged, Rubio and Littlefield, remain held without bond in the Fairfax County jail.

News Source : Olivia Diaz,Omari Daniels

