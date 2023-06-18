Four dead, including boy, 3, and girl, 11, in house in Hounslow: Michal Wlodarczyk and Monika Wlodarczyk identified as parents.

Maja Wlodarczyk – focus keyword including victim name from the article. : Four dead including boy, girl in house in Hounslow

Police entered a residence in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, on Friday after being alerted to concerns about the family. The family, identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, three, were found dead. The family was Polish, and neighbours said that Michal worked as a builder, while Monika was a hotel cleaner. Maja attended Southville primary school, and fellow pupils had not heard from her for a few days. Police are not seeking any other individuals in connection with the incident.

News Source : Nathalie Raffray and Ted Hennessy PA

