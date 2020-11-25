Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died after PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass.

Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

Update on the sinking of the Emmy Rose: The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has suspended its search for the crew of the sunken vessel after looking for the four missing fishermen for roughly 38 hours and covering 2,000+ square miles.

“Portland Press Herald on Twitter: “After 38 hours @USCGNortheast has called off its search for the 4 crew members of the Emmy Rose, a #PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass. on Monday. ”

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the four missing fishermen off Massachusetts pending further development. Our crews searched continuously over the course of 38 hours covering approximately 2,066 square miles.

RIP to the crew of Emmy Rose. With the search officially called off, its hitting harder. Ethan, and Jeff were great fishermen, from experience. Haul every haul like it’s your last. — notoriousdannyaingehater,,,notafan (@Banner18Backup) November 25, 2020

My heart breaks for the families, friends and those in the fishing community that knew the crew of the F/V Emmy Rose. Say a prayer this week for the men lost at sea and please thank your local fishermen when you can. — b (@allagashwitch) November 25, 2020