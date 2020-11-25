Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died after PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died after PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass.

Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

Update on the sinking of the Emmy Rose: The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has suspended its search for the crew of the sunken vessel after looking for the four missing fishermen for roughly 38 hours and covering 2,000+ square miles.

“Portland Press Herald on Twitter: “After 38 hours @USCGNortheast has called off its search for the 4 crew members of the Emmy Rose, a #PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass. on Monday. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Four Emmy Rose Crew Member has died after PortlandMe-based fishing boat that sank off Mass.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.