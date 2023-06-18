Four family members found dead in Hounslow home, including Michal Wlodarczyk and Monika Wlodarczyk

“family tragedy Hounslow” : Four found dead, including Michal Wlodarczyk and Monika Wlodarczyk, in Hounslow house

On Friday, Metropolitan Police officers were called to a home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, due to concerns about the family. They forced their way into the property at just after 3pm and found four deceased individuals. The family has been identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, believed to be the parents, and their two children, Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three. Neighbours stated that the family was Polish and that Mr Wlodarczyk worked as a builder, while Mrs Wlodarczyk was a hotel cleaner. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The community has been urged to speak to officers with concerns or information.

News Source : Nathalie Raffray and Ted Hennessy PA

Family tragedy Child deaths Parental grief Sudden loss Mourning children