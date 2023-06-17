Four family members found dead in Hounslow home, suspects not sought

Hounslow flat deaths : Four members of the same family found dead in Hounslow home, no suspects sought

On Friday at just after 3pm, Metropolitan Police officers were called to a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, due to concerns about the family living there. The officers entered the property and found four bodies, including a man and a woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy. The officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The policing commander in west London, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, stated that the four individuals were believed to be members of the same family, but their identities have yet to be confirmed. Post-mortem examinations are being arranged. On Saturday, forensic investigators worked at the scene while a police officer stood outside the property. The incident is still under investigation.

News Source : PA News Agency

