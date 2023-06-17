Four found dead in Bedfont home, including an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy

Bedfont Hounslow murder case : Four found dead in Hounslow home, including man, woman, 11-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy

At approximately 3pm on Friday, concerns were raised about the occupants of a house on Staines Road in Bedfont, Hounslow, prompting the Metropolitan Police to respond. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of four individuals, believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, all of whom were thought to be related. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, the local policing commander in west London, stated that the investigation is in its early stages and that they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. He also urged the community to refrain from posting on social media and to speak with officers if they have any information or concerns. Additional police officers will be present in the area throughout the weekend.

News Source : PA News Agency

