Four found dead in Hounslow home, including children aged 3 and 11

“Bedfont family murder” : Four people found dead in Hounslow home, including 11-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy

Four people, believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy who were related, were found dead in a house on Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. The Metropolitan Police responded to concerns about the occupants of the house on Friday at around 3 pm. The officers entered the house and discovered the bodies. The investigation is in its early stages, and the police are not currently searching for anyone else in connection with the incident. Local policing commander in west London, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, urged the public to be responsible about what they post on social media and to speak with the additional police officers in the area if they have any information or concerns.

News Source : PA News Agency

