Four found dead in Hounslow home, including children

Bedfont homicides : Four people found dead in Hounslow house, including two adults and two children

On Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police received a call regarding occupants of a house on Staines Road in Bedfont, Hounslow. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of four individuals, including a man and a woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, all believed to be related. One police officer was present outside the property on Saturday morning. A neighbor reported that the family appeared to be normal and that they had never had any issues with them. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson stated that the investigation is in its early stages, and based on initial inquiries, they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. He urged individuals to be responsible on social media and refrain from speculating or naming the deceased. Additional police officers will be present in the area over the weekend, and anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to speak with them.

News Source : PA News Agency

