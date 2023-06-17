Four found dead in London flat, including 3-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl

“Bedfont flat deaths: Four found dead including three-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl” : Four found dead in west London flat, including 3-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl

Four individuals, including an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were discovered deceased in a flat in West London. The Metropolitan Police were notified of concerns regarding the occupants of a residence on Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, on Friday afternoon. Upon entering the property, authorities found the bodies of a man and woman in their 30s and two children, believed to be related to the adults. The investigation is still in its early stages, and the police are not pursuing any additional suspects at this time. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, the local policing commander in West London, has urged the public to be responsible on social media and not to speculate regarding the identities of the deceased. Police officers will be stationed in the area throughout the weekend, and anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to approach them.

News Source : Ted Hennessey, PA

