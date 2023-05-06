Four Horses Dead At Churchill Downs : Four Horses Meet Tragic End at Churchill Downs

Four Horses Meet Tragic Fate at Churchill Downs

Horse Racing Industry Must Prioritize Safety and Welfare of Horses

On June 13, 2020, four horses died at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, sparking concerns about the safety and welfare of horses in the horse racing industry. The deaths of Lovely Lilia, Upseet, Colonel Liam, and Norton have raised questions about the use of drugs to enhance performance, the use of whips and other tools to force horses to run faster, and the lack of transparency in the industry.

Drug Use in Horse Racing

One of the biggest issues with horse racing is the use of drugs to enhance performance and mask injuries. Many trainers use drugs to keep their horses running even when they are injured, which can lead to fatal injuries or even death. Lovely Lilia had been racing with a fractured leg, which likely contributed to her breakdown on the track. To prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening in the future, the industry must ban the use of drugs to mask injuries and prioritize the health and welfare of the horses.

Use of Whips and Other Tools

Another issue is the use of whips and other tools to force horses to run faster. Many horses are pushed beyond their limits, which can lead to injuries and death. Upseet suffered a fatal injury while working out on the track, likely due to being pushed too hard. The industry must reduce the use of whips and other tools to force horses to run faster, and instead focus on proper training and care for the horses.

Lack of Transparency

The deaths of these four horses have also shed light on the lack of transparency in the racing industry. Many trainers and owners are reluctant to release information about the health and welfare of their horses, which makes it difficult for regulators and animal welfare advocates to monitor and improve conditions. The industry must increase transparency about the health and welfare of the horses, and provide more information about injuries and treatments.

Making Real Changes

To prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening in the future, the racing industry needs to prioritize the safety and welfare of the horses. This includes banning the use of drugs to mask injuries, reducing the use of whips and other tools to force horses to run faster, and increasing transparency about the health and welfare of the horses. The deaths of Lovely Lilia, Upseet, Colonel Liam, and Norton should serve as a wake-up call to the industry to make real changes to protect the animals that make horse racing possible.

In conclusion, the horse racing industry must prioritize the safety and welfare of the horses in order to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening in the future. The use of drugs to enhance performance and mask injuries, the use of whips and other tools to force horses to run faster, and the lack of transparency in the industry must be addressed. It’s time for the industry to take responsibility and make real changes to protect the animals that make horse racing possible.