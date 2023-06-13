Four indicted in Sweetwater shooting that killed two-year-old Alayna June Butts

Sweetwater shooting : Four indicted in connection to Sweetwater shooting that killed 2-year-old Alayna June Butts

Four individuals have been indicted in relation to the Sweetwater shooting that resulted in the death of a two-year-old on Valentine’s Day, according to WATE. Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Francisco Lagunas Jr., and Malachi Franklin were each charged with 36 indictments including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony. The four suspects were arrested after police responded to a call that shots were fired at a home on Hawkins Road, where they discovered five people had been shot, including the two-year-old victim, Alayna June Butts. The child later died in the hospital on February 17. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanked all the agencies involved in the case, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshall Service’s Smoky Mountain division, the Knoxville Police Department, Sweetwater Police Department, Madisonville Police Department, 9th Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

News Source : Octavia Johnson

