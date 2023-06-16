Four killed in Assam road accident, 1 critically injured

Assam road accident victims : Four killed, one critical in Assam road accident; victims returning from wedding

According to police, a speeding vehicle carrying five individuals who were returning from a wedding in Digboi town crashed into a tree in Assam’s Tinsukia district, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving one person critically injured. The accident occurred after midnight, with three individuals dying instantly and two others sustaining injuries.

News Source : Mid-day

