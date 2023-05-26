Nakano, Nagano Prefecture : Four killed in Japan gun and knife attack, suspect arrested

After allegedly killing four people, including two police officers, in a rare gun and knife attack in Nagano region, Japan, a suspect barricaded himself inside a building for 12 hours before being arrested by police. The 31-year-old suspect is believed to be the son of the speaker of Nakano’s city assembly, though he has not been formally identified. The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. Japan has a low murder rate and strict gun laws.

News Source : AFP, Tokyo

