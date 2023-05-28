“Four killed in regional Victoria crash, victim named as Alicia Montebello”

Alicia Montebello, victim of fatal car crash in regional Victoria. : “Four killed in regional Victoria crash, victim identified as Alicia Montebello”

Police are investigating whether the victims of a fatal car crash in regional Victoria were wearing seatbelts, after four people were killed and another was left fighting for their life. The car, which was carrying three teenagers and a 31-year-old woman, hit a tree in Bochara on Saturday. Police are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash and it is unclear who was driving the car. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage to establish a timeline. One of the victims, Alicia Montebello, has been identified. The crash has prompted the deployment of grief and trauma counsellors to Hamilton, where the local performing arts centre will be turned into a support space for residents.

News Source : Molly Magennis

