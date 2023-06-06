Four killed including child in US plane crash, Florida businessman identified as owner of crashed jet

John Rumpel – focus on the victim’s name. : Four including child dead in US plane crash, Florida businessman identified as owner of crashed jet

A private plane entered a restricted zone, prompting US military jets to chase it at supersonic speeds, causing a sonic boom that rattled the US capital. The unresponsive business jet crashed in Virginia, killing four people, including a child. The plane, which had departed from Tennessee and was headed to Long Island, turned around and headed towards Washington. The cabin was depressurizing at one point, and the pilot apparently passed out due to unknown reasons. The owner of the crashed jet, a Florida businessman named John Rumpel, confirmed that his entire family, including children, was on board.

Read Full story : Sonic boom rocks Washington as four including child dead in US plane crash /

News Source : Web Desk

Sonic boom Washington plane crash US plane crash fatalities Sonic boom accident investigation Child killed in Washington crash Aviation safety regulations in the US