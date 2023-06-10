Four men charged with homicide in shooting death of Taliyah Frazier, a four-year-old victim in Nashville

Taliyah Frazier : Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier fatally gunned down in Nashville shooting, four men charged with homicide

A shooting in Nashville on May 30 resulted in the death of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier, who was riding in a car with two two-year-old twins and their 22-year-old father. Four suspects have been charged with homicide, and police believe the men accidentally killed Frazier while targeting the driver. Keimari Johnson, one of the suspects, also faces charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, weapon possession, evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenlando Lewis is facing charges of theft of a firearm, possession, evading arrest, and weapon possession. Witnesses have described the attack as gruesome, and investigators have determined that it was a targeted killing. The motive behind the attack remains undisclosed.

News Source : Aurko Maitra

