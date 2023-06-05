Four Motorcyclists Die and Six Are Injured in Missouri Car Accident: Obituary of Linda Anderson and James Olmstead





Tragic Accident: 4 Motorcycle Riders Killed, Six Injured in Missouri Car Crash

Linda Anderson and James Olmstead Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Anderson and James Olmstead, two of the victims in the tragic car accident that occurred on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Linda and James were avid motorcycle riders and were part of a group of riders who were traveling on Highway 63 in Jefferson City, Missouri when they were struck by a car.

The accident resulted in the death of four motorcycle riders and left six others injured. The identities of the other victims have not been released at this time.

Linda Anderson was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her kind heart, infectious laughter, and her love for adventure. James Olmstead was a devoted husband and father. He was known for his quick wit, his love of music, and his passion for riding his motorcycle.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of all those affected by this tragedy.





