Four Nepalis killed in Indian road accident: Nem Bahadur Chand, Saraswati, Narmada, and Kalpana (suspects/victims)

Nem Bahadur Chand – victim name : 4 Nepali Nationals Killed in India Road Accident, Including Nem Bahadur Chand and Family Members

The article reports that four Nepali nationals lost their lives in a tragic road accident that occurred in Chakkarpur, Uttarakhand in India. According to Indian news media, the accident happened when a car and two scooters collided. The deceased have been identified as Nem Bahadur Chand, aged 60, his spouse Saraswati, aged 56, daughter-in-law Narmada, aged 27, and sister-in-law Kalpana, aged 42. All four were on the scooters and were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Despite the news coverage, the district police office in Kanchanpur has not yet received official notification of the accident. Inspector Harsha Bahadur Chand stated that they have only been informed about it through Indian media.

News Source : Rastriya Samachar Samiti

