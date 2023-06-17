Four people found dead in Bedfont home, including an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy

Staines Road Bedfont tragedy victims : Four people found dead in Bedfont house, including two adults, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy

Police were alerted to a potential welfare concern at a residence on Staines Road in Bedfont on Friday, June 16th just after 3:10pm. Upon entering the premises, officers discovered four deceased individuals. Among them were a man and woman believed to be in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy. The Metropolitan Police believe all four individuals were related. The authorities are currently investigating the incident, and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it at this time. Community members are being urged to be respectful and responsible on social media, and to contact the authorities if they have any information or concerns related to the incident.

News Source : Nathalie Raffray

