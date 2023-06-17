Four people found dead in Bedfont home, including two adults and two children

Bedfont homicide victims : Four found dead in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow – man, woman, 11-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy

At around 3pm on Friday, concerns were raised about the occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, prompting a call to the Metropolitan Police. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of four individuals, believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, all related to one another. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, stated that no other suspects are being sought at this time and that specialist officers are investigating the incident. Wilson also urged the community to refrain from posting any potentially harmful or speculative content on social media and encouraged individuals with information or concerns to speak with police officers in the area. Additional police officers will be present in the area throughout the weekend.

News Source : PA News Agency

