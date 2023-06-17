Four people found dead in Hounslow home, including two adults and two children

Hounslow flat deaths : Four bodies found in Hounslow house, including two adults and two children

Police were alerted to a property in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow on Friday afternoon. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of four individuals, believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, all of whom were related. The investigation remains in its early stages, and police have not yet identified any suspects. Local policing commander in west London, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, has asked the public to be responsible when posting on social media and to contact police with any information or concerns.

News Source : PA News Agency

