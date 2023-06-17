Four People Found Dead in Hounslow Home, Victims Believed to be Related

Bedfont murders : Four people found dead in Hounslow house, including two adults and two children

Concerns were raised about the occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, prompting a call to Metropolitan Police just after 3pm on Friday. Upon forcing entry into the residence, officers discovered the bodies of four individuals, believed to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, all of whom were thought to be related. A neighbour stated that the family were “just normal neighbours” and expressed confusion over the incident. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, stated that the investigation was in its early stages, but that no one else was being sought in connection with the incident. Additional officers will be present in the area, and Wilson urged anyone with information or concerns to speak with them.

News Source : PA News Agency

