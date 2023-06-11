Four people injured in Stockholm shooting incident

Stockholm Shooting: Four Individuals Injured in Gunfire

Four people were wounded in a shooting incident that occurred in Stockholm. Among the injured individuals, one was critically injured while the others had non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place in a busy street in the city, and the police are currently investigating the incident. Eyewitnesses reported hearing several gunshots before seeing people running away from the scene. The police have not yet made any arrests, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

