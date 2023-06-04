“Four-Star IOL Eddy Pierre-Lewis”: Eddy Pierre-Lewis, a Four-Star IOL, Reveals His Top 10 Picks

Four-Star Interior Offensive Lineman Eddy Pierre-Lewis Narrows List to Ten Schools

Eddy Pierre-Lewis, a highly-rated interior offensive lineman, has narrowed his list of potential schools down to ten. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has received offers from top college football programs across the country and is now in the process of deciding where to commit.

The Finalists

After carefully considering his options, Pierre-Lewis has narrowed his list down to the following ten schools:

Miami

Alabama

Oklahoma

Oregon

Florida

Georgia

Tennessee

USC

Texas A&M

UCF

Let’s take a closer look at what Pierre-Lewis had to say about each of these schools:

Miami Hurricanes

“It felt like home in Miami,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Hurricanes.

Alabama Crimson Tide

“Ever since I went to the coaches and saw how they develop, it has stood out to me,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma Sooners

“It’s been my dream school, and also coach B puts guys in the league,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Sooners.

Oregon Ducks

“They have great connections and are about family,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Ducks.

Florida Gators

“I have always been in contact with them, and it feels like home,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Gators.

Georgia Bulldogs

“Georgia has been on me since freshman year, and I love how the players work hard,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Bulldogs.

Tennessee Volunteers

“The city was nice, and they have a great coaching staff,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Volunteers.

USC Trojans

“Coach Henson produces great athletes, and I can see myself living there,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Trojans.

Texas A&M Aggies

“Coach A saw me practice, and I also visited up there, and it felt great,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Aggies.

UCF Knights

“I’ve known the coaching staff ever since I was little when coach Gus was at Auburn. So it’s the connection,” Pierre-Lewis said of the Knights.

Rankings and Valuation

Pierre-Lewis is ranked as the No. 249 player in the On3 Industry Ranking, which utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also ranked as the No. 17 interior offensive lineman and the No. 37 player in the state of Florida.

Currently, Pierre-Lewis does not have an On3 NIL Valuation publicly listed. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Final Thoughts

With offers from some of the top college football programs in the country, Pierre-Lewis has a lot to consider as he narrows down his list of potential schools. Whichever program he ultimately chooses, there’s no doubt that he will be a valuable addition to any team lucky enough to have him.

News Source : On3

Source Link :Four-Star IOL Eddy Pierre-Lewis names Top 10/