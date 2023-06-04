Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau : Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed

The intersection in rural Oxford County where a school bus driver and an OPP officer lost their lives was scheduled to become a four-way stop in less than a month, according to county officials. Neighbours describe the corner of Highway 59 and Oxford County Road 33 as being notoriously dangerous, with frequent accidents occurring there. The fatal collision involved an unmarked police cruiser and a school bus, but thankfully, no students or passengers were aboard either vehicle. In other news, employees at Connect Equipment in Kitchener thwarted a daytime robbery attempt by two shoplifters who attempted to steal around $5,000 worth of tools. Meanwhile, Injection Technologies Inc., a manufacturing company based in Windsor, has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency, according to documents obtained by CTV News. Former employees of their Kitchener facility, Inject Tech Plastics, claim they have been terminated. Finally, Eric Idle, the British actor, comedian, musician, and creator of Monty Python’s Spamalot, surprised both the cast and audience by joining in on a performance at the Stratford Festival.

News Source : Kitchener

