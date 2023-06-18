Four youngsters killed in road accidents in Kanpur, including Abhishek and Ankush as victims.

Ankush (one of the victims) : Four youngsters killed in road accidents in Kanpur, Abhishek and Ankush among the victims.

Four young individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Kanpur district on Friday night and Saturday morning. Two of the victims, who were coaching students, were riding a bike in Ghatampur’s Patara area when a speeding truck hit them, causing their deaths. The other two youngsters, who were returning from a family function, collided with a stationary tanker on the road between Makdi Kheda and Bharatpur village. The victims were identified as Abhishek and Ankush of Patara, and Golu and Akash of Makdi Kheda. The truck driver involved in the first accident was arrested, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem examination.

News Source : TNN

