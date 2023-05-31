“Fox Raceway secrets”: 5 Overlooked Details at Fox Raceway You Might Have Missed

Jett Lawrence’s Amazing Accomplishment

On Saturday, Jett Lawrence made history by becoming only the fourth AMA Pro Motocross athlete to score a 1-1 moto sweep in his first premier class event. He joined the likes of Ricky Carmichael, Sebastian Tortelli, and Jeffery Herlings who also achieved this feat.

Despite remaining undefeated at Fox Raceway, it is unclear whether this has become Jettson’s favorite track. However, his double victory at Fox Raceway was a phenomenal achievement that showcased his incredible talent and potential.

The Doctor’s Son

Carter Dubach, son of former Factory Yamaha rider and Supercross winner Doug Dubach, made his debut at the AMA Pro Motocross event at Fox Raceway. The Dubach name has been synonymous with motocross in Southern California for almost 50 years, with Doug often making headlines as a pro and as an ageless vet moto hero. While Carter’s career aspirations may not be focused on becoming a pro motocross racer, it was undoubtedly a proud moment for him to compete at this level.

Burkeen is Mean

While all eyes were on Jett Lawrence, Matt Burkeen on a Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke, with suspension tuned to perfection by Race Tech, deserves a mention. Despite going 32-31 for 33rd overall, Burkeen’s performance was impressive given the technological disadvantages of racing a two-stroke combined with a hard and slick racing surface.

Dirty Baker’s Dozen

Home races are always an exciting opportunity for riders, and Southern California, as the unofficial Mecca of Motocross, offers many locals the chance to perform in front of friends, family, and local sponsors.

Alive and Well

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship attracted 135 pro-licensed athletes who signed up to race at Fox Raceway. This is a testament to the health and success of the championship and the sport as a whole. While some may argue that Round 1 being in So Cal may be an outlier as far as entries go, we at Vurbmoto believe that the number of entries across two classes at the nationals is impressive and proves that dirt bikes are still as popular as ever.

Jett Lawrence’s double victory at Fox Raceway was an amazing accomplishment that has cemented his position as one of the most talented riders in the sport. With the championship still in its early stages, it will be exciting to see how things unfold and whether Lawrence can continue his winning streak.

