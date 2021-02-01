Fox River Mall Shooting Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :One person has died from injuries suffered in a shooting at the Fox River Mall.
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
One person has died from injuries suffered in a shooting at the Fox River Mall., according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BREAKING: One person has died from injuries suffered in a shooting at the Fox River Mall. One other victim suffered minor injuries. Sweep of the building should be completed in a half hour.
— WHBY (@whby) February 1, 2021
WHBY @whby BREAKING: One person has died from injuries suffered in a shooting at the Fox River Mall. One other victim suffered minor injuries. Sweep of the building should be completed in a half hour.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.