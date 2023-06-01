Fox Stars on Mars Filmed Location: Where was the filming location of Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’?

Stars on Mars: A Wild New Show Featuring Celebrities Competing to Colonize Mars First

In June 2023, Fox will release one of the most adventurous and unique shows in the entertainment industry, Stars on Mars. The show features an unexpected cast of celebrities competing to see who could successfully colonize Mars first. Hosted by the legendary William Shatner, who famously traveled to space himself in 2021 on Jeff Bezos’ space shuttle, the actors, athletes, and reality stars will compete for the chance to be crowned “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

The show will be like no other, with Shatner serving as “Mission Control” and the contestants receiving assignments to help them colonize Mars. Each week, one of the contestants will be voted off by their fellow celebronauts. The show promises to be full of surprises, challenges, and adventures as the celebrities try to survive and thrive in an environment that is not easy to visit.

While one might wonder if the celebrities will actually be brought to Mars, the show was filmed in Coober Pedy, a desert in Australia, with a landscape that closely simulates the red planet. The celebrities will live together in “authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars,” where they will eat, sleep, and strategize together to come out on top. They will be tasked with assignments that mimic real-life Mars exploration projects, testing their abilities to strategize and form alliances.

Coober Pedy is also where Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome was filmed, among other productions, though Stars on Mars is reportedly the largest production to film in the South Australian location. The location is perfect for the show, as it provides a unique and challenging setting that will test the contestants’ abilities to adapt and survive in an environment that is not suited for human habitation.

The full cast of Stars on Mars includes Lance Armstrong, Adam Rippon, Tinashe, Porscha Williams, Richard Sherman, Tallulah Willis, and Natasha Leggero. Each of these celebrities brings their unique experiences, skills, and personalities to the show, making it even more exciting and unpredictable.

Stars on Mars premieres on Fox on June 5, and it promises to be one of the most thrilling shows of the year. With an eclectic cast of celebrities, a challenging setting, and unexpected challenges, the show will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It is a unique and innovative concept that combines reality TV with science fiction, and it is sure to capture the attention of audiences around the world.

In conclusion, Stars on Mars is a wild new show featuring celebrities competing to colonize Mars first. It promises to be full of surprises, challenges, and adventures as the contestants try to survive and thrive in an environment that is not easy to visit. While the show was not filmed on Mars, the location in Coober Pedy provides a unique and challenging setting that will test the contestants’ abilities to adapt and survive. With an eclectic cast of celebrities and unexpected challenges, Stars on Mars is a must-watch for anyone looking for an exciting and innovative new show.

Fox’s Stars on Mars location Filming location for Fox’s Stars on Mars Fox’s Stars on Mars set location Where was Fox’s Stars on Mars shot? Fox’s Stars on Mars production location

News Source : Radhamely De Leon

Source Link :Where is Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’ Filmed?/