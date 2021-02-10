Fr. Dexter Toledo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr. Dexter Toledo has Died.

Fr. Dexter Toledo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

PMCJ shares our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Fr. Dexter Toledo. We may have lost another ally from the church who walked with us hand-in-hand in pursuing climate justice but heaven gained another staunch human rights & environmental angel to look after us. pic.twitter.com/PtQL8G0DwQ

PMCJ @PMCJ_ph PMCJ shares our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Fr. Dexter Toledo. We may have lost another ally from the church who walked with us hand-in-hand in pursuing climate justice but heaven gained another staunch human rights & environmental angel to look after us.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.