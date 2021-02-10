Fr. Dexter Toledo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr. Dexter Toledo has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Fr. Dexter Toledo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
PMCJ shares our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Fr. Dexter Toledo. We may have lost another ally from the church who walked with us hand-in-hand in pursuing climate justice but heaven gained another staunch human rights & environmental angel to look after us. pic.twitter.com/PtQL8G0DwQ
— PMCJ (@PMCJ_ph) February 10, 2021
