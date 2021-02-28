Fr Enda McDonagh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr Enda McDonagh has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @MonicaMorley: News this week of the death of Fr Enda McDonagh,an influential theologian for over 6 decades was greeted with great sadness. And this Sunday, Fr Brendan Hoban will offer Mass for the happy repose of his soul on @radiomidwest at 9am.

