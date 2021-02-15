Fr. Joseph Bisignano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr. Joseph Bisignano has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Fr. Joseph Bisignano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
St. Patrick’s School 5h · The community at St. Patrick’s School mourns the passing of Fr. Joseph Bisignano, and sends our prayers and condolences to his family. Fr. Bisignano served as pastor of St. Patrick’s Parish from 2005-2016, and then St. Patrick’s Church, Bedford thereafter. Fr. Bisignano was a pillar of our school and faith community, he will be deeply missed. May he find peace in the grace of our Heavenly Father. 3030 10 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share
