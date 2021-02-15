Fr. Joseph Bisignano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr. Joseph Bisignano has Died.

Fr. Joseph Bisignano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

St. Patrick’s School 5h · The community at St. Patrick’s School mourns the passing of Fr. Joseph Bisignano, and sends our prayers and condolences to his family. Fr. Bisignano served as pastor of St. Patrick’s Parish from 2005-2016, and then St. Patrick’s Church, Bedford thereafter. Fr. Bisignano was a pillar of our school and faith community, he will be deeply missed. May he find peace in the grace of our Heavenly Father. 3030 10 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (1) St. Patrick’s School – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.